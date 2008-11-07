Fallout 3 Moves 4.7 Million Copies

The nice folks at Bethesda Softworks are just about as pleased as punch with the launch of Fallout 3, to the point where they've decided to cut loose with a press release just to let everyone known how well things are going. Released just last Tuesday for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Games for Windows platform, Bethesda has shipped an estimated 4.7 million copies of the game to retail outlets all across North America and the UK, representing retail sales of more than $US300 million - that's a million times the amount of money I have in my bank account right now. Of course those are shipping numbers, but the sales have been flowing quite nicely as well.

The press release then goes into a bit of back-patting over high review scores, which we've already been over, after mentioning that the game has yet to be released in Japan, where it is sure to meet with some sort of reception on December 4th, hopefully positive. Hit the jump for the full text of the press release, and if you see a Bethesda person today, remember to give them a slightly manic grin and a big old thumbs up.

Bethesda Softworks Announces Successful Launch of Fallout 3

$300 Million Worldwide Launch Across Three Platforms

November 6, 2008 (ROCKVILLE, MD) - Bethesda Softworks®, a ZeniMax Media company, announced that its hit title, Fallout® 3 has enjoyed record sales at launch, reflecting the huge consumer demand for the game. Approximately 4.7 million units of Fallout 3 were shipped worldwide last week for the Xbox 360®video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, and Games for Windows® representing retail sales in excess of $300 million.

Released on October 28 in North America at midnight store openings in over 2,000 retail outlets nationwide jammed with fans eager to get the game, Fallout 3 quickly became one of the industry's top sellers around the world. For example, in the United Kingdom where it was not released until Friday, October 31 the rapid sales of Fallout 3 have led the game to be ranked number one among all video games, as well as being the number one game on each of its three platforms.

Hailed as one of the most anticipated games of 2008, Fallout 3 received a 10 out of 10 review score from Official Xbox Magazine, a result then repeated around the world with perfect scores by some of the industry's most influential and respected critics including: Gamespy, GamePro, UGO, the Associated Press, MSN, The Washington Post, Guardian, FHM, Scripps Howard, G4-TV, The Toronto Star, MSN, and Eurogamer. MSNBC's review offered the observation that it viewed "Fallout as a no-brainer for game of the year." The Daily Star in the UK echoed that conclusion, saying "You can hold all bets on game of the year - I think we have a winner."

The successful launch of Fallout 3 by Bethesda Softworks follows the success of The Elder Scrolls® IV: Oblivion®, which remains one of the highest scoring games ever published and earned "Game of the Year" honors in 2006. Fallout 3 has been featured on over 100 magazine covers across the globe and is available in eight languages. The initial retail shipments of Fallout 3 included both the Regular version of the game as well as a limited "Collector's Edition." A Fallout 3 Official Game Guide in both the regular and collector's edition versions has also been a strong seller. Fallout 3 is slated for release in Japan on December 4th.

Fallout 3 features one of the most realised game worlds ever created. Set more than 200 years following a nuclear war, you can create any kind of character you want and explore the open wastes of Washington, D.C. however you choose. Every minute is a fight for survival as you encounter Super Mutants, Ghouls, Raiders, and other dangers of the Wasteland.

Fallout® 3 has been rated Mature by the ESRB. For more information on Fallout 3, visit http://fallout.bethsoft.com and www.prepareforthefuture.com.