Fallout 3 Patches Coming For All Three Platforms

Like Oblivion before it, Fallout 3 is a great game. And like Oblivion before it, Fallout 3 launched fundamentally broken. And broken across all three of the game's platforms. If you're lucky, all you've had to contend with are crashes, lock-ups and graphical glitches. If you're unlucky, like me, you've been unable to even play the game. Well, a few weeks of silence on Bethesda's part has been broken, with a comment on the game's support forums revealing that the company "are currently working on a patch for all three platforms". With the amount of problems in the game that was bound to happen eventually, of course, but it's nice to hear something from the guys on the subject. We were starting to think you didn't care!

