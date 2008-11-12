Far Cry 2 Burns Through A Million Copies

Ubisoft extended its sales plumage earlier today, proudly boasting that the Ubisoft Montreal-developed Far Cry 2 has already sold through 1 million copies since its October 21st launch. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the game is "well on track to achieve our expectations for the year." Someone has high expectations!

The Africa-set first-person shooter for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC has been getting pretty good marks here and elsewhere. Seems like most Far Cry 2 players like it for its fire effects, not so much its extended driving sequences.