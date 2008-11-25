Far Cry 2 Fortune's Pack Aptly Priced

Ubisoft announced their Fortune's Pack DLC for Far Cry 2 last week, but neglected to mention the price. It turns out that the three new weapons, two new vehicles, and four multiplayer maps included in the package will run you 800 Microsoft points or $US9.99 real life monies, the same general price for a full-sized Xbox Live Arcade or PlayStation Network title.

Remember how I said money is no object as far as a crossbow is concerned? Perhaps I spoke a bit too soon. I would have gone as high as $US5 in real money or its virtual equivalent, but $US10? Probably not. I'll just continue making my own maps and pretending I have a crossbow.

