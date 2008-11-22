Far Cry 2 Fortune's Pack Expands Your Arsenal

Does Far Cry 2 not have enough guns, vehicles, and multiplayer maps to suit your ravenous appetite? No worries, Ubisoft has your back. They've just announced The Fortune's Pack, downloadable content for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions of the game that should be available by the end of the month. The pack contains three new weapon, including a crossbow, two new vehicles, and four new multiplayer maps for you to paint with the blood of your enemies.

The media release mentions nothing of a price, but also does not contain the word free, and people who write these things up generally love to include that particular word when applicable, so I guess we'll see how that goes. All I know is money is no object as far as a crossbow is concerned. Screens of the new content on the link and a run down of what's included, after the jump.

London, UK - 21 November 2008 - Today Ubisoft announced it will release exciting new downloadable content (DLC) for Far Cry® 2. The Fortune's Pack DLC will bring new vehicles and new weapons to both the single-player game and the multiplayer game, giving gamers even more diverse means of destruction. Be the silent stalker armed with your silent shotgun or jump on your new quad and blast through the dunes of Africa. The Fortune's Pack DLC for Far Cry 2 will be available for download from Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and from PlayStation®Network.

The Fortune's Pack DLC for Far Cry 2 includes:

Single-Player Mode

Three brand-new weapons

- Silenced shotgun

- Sawed-off shotgun

- Crossbow

Two new vehicles

- Unimog

- Quad

Multiplayer Mode

- Four new exciting maps

1. Cheap Labor

2. Last Resort

3. Lake Smear

4. Fort Fury

- New single-player weapons and vehicles also available in multiplayer