Fast Food Mascots in Street Fighter Alpha

Taking us up to midday, some humour. I find this fitting because I may be working in a fast food restaurant come Christmas. It's a long hilarious story whose punchline rhymes with "schmaid schmoff." No not from Kotaku. Anyhow, I'm super pissed the Hamburglar is not in this game. Nor the Fry Guys. Then again, when was the last time you saw Wendy's bewbs? Ronald as a laconic Joker-esque figure is a nice touch, although my guess is they'd have to tone down his finishing move just to get the T-for-teen rating, too.

If Fast Food Mascots had to Fight in Street Fighter Alpha [neeBiT]