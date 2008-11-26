F.E.A.R. 2 Is So Banned (In Australia)

Surprise, Australia! A game featuring horror elements and a bit of the ol' tomato sauce has been "refused classification" in Australia, which is as good as a ban.

Know what's so maddening, both as an Australian and a fan of common sense? It's not the fact the country lacks an R18+ rating. That issues been argued to death. No, it's the inconsistency. Silent Hill, and now this, get the chop because (presumably in this case, since we don't know exactly why) they're violent horror games. And yet Gears of War 2 gets the OK when you are at times literally swimming in blood.

[OFLC, thanks Travis!]