Felicia Day's World Of Warcraft Dating Tips

Felicia Day, the incredibly adorable star of the web sitcom "The Guild" and "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog" has some important tips for men trying to find romance in the World of Warcraft.

In an interview with men's lifestyle website Asylum, Felicia touches on all the important topics - the way your avatar looks, your relative noob-ness, the importance of proper spelling (I am so screwed), and of course, making sure your lady friend is a lady friend.

Well, most of the female avatars in World of Warcraft are actually guys. So if you're a guy looking to meet girls, you need to make sure to put the person you're interested in through that vetting process.

I can personally attest to the importance of the last step. Voice chat verification is a must. Sure, there are voice modulators out there, but as long as she sounds like a girl does it really matter?

Felicia Day Explains How to Meet Girls In 'World of Warcraft' [Asylum]

