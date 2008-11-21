Fight Night Round 4 Publicly Unveiled Dec. 14

GameStop managers and the odd journalist have already seen Fight Night Round 4 on the big screen, but come December 14th everyone else will get to see it too. Oh sure, we've seen blurry shaky-cam footage that in no way gives us the proper visuals to over-scrutinise and pick apart and that simply will not do. The world premiere of EA Sports' boxing franchise will hit during the Spike TV Video Game Awards next month. The "ultimate boxing match up" from EA Canada does have at least one thing going for it — the inclusion of video game boxing legend Mike Tyson. His style is impetuous! He wants to eat your children!