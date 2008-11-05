Final Fantasy Cell Phone Game Reaches 2 Million Downloads

How big are cell phones in Japan? If Final Fantasy IV The After is any indication, pretty damn big. An episode sequel to Final Fantasy IV, the cell phone title has been downloaded over 2 million times and is available for Japanese carrier DoCoMo's FOMA 903i and 703i series as well as for carrier AU's WIN BREW series. It was released earlier this year in February, and new "chapters" appear on a near monthly basis.

