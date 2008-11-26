Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time Getting Special DSi Bundle

Besides the limited edition Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days DSi, Square Enix is planning to release another limited edition DSi — one for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Echoes of Time.
Priced at ¥23,940 ($389) and out next January in Japan, this special bundle includes a copy of the game and the DSi. The portable will be white, and it feature the game's logo and a cat illustration. Since Square Enix didn't release an image of said DSi, close your eyes and imagine.
『FFCC Echoes of Time』予約特典はミニアルバムに決定！ DSi同梱版も発売!! [Dengeki Online via Siliconera]
