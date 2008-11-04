Finally, Some More Halo Wars Gameplay

We know, Halo Wars' cinematics look great, but what we really needed to see was how the thing worked. This vid shows how it works. There's a "circle menu" that drives most of the game's commands, and the whole thing looks it just might avoid being a total disaster.
Oh, and stick around til the end to see Ensemble's take on Flood civic planning.
