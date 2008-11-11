Finally, You Can Put Panties All Over Your Wii

Normally, these console "skins" (aka stickers) are designed to make your console look fuckin' bad ass. You know, like it was made of human skulls or borne from the heart of a dying sun or like the pimped out hoopty you can't realistically afford. In some cases, you just want to shout from your entertainment centre "The South will rise again!" via your Confederate flag.

In others, you just want to put some nearly bare arse on the thing. Thanks to 247Skins and the cheesecake artistic stylings of pin up artist Dean Yeagle, you can. You can even arse out your Wii Fit Balance Board.

Not only do you get in shape, but so does your wife or girlfriend, as she sprints away from the Wii and never looks back.

Frankly, the "Minimal Hang-ups" theme is a bit too much repeated crack for my tastes, but if you're looking for a naughty alternative to the more tough guy Wii options, this may fit the bit. Hey, even Xbox 360 owners can partake in the fun.

