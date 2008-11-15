First Flirtation With Prince Of Persia: The Movie

The folks at Entertainment Tonight got the "first look" at the Hollywood adaptation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. There's much to see here, including the comedic flirtatious stylings of Jake Gyllenhaal, the giggling of ET's TV personalities, some shots of Jake's upper torso and so much more! Okay, not that much more. This is frustratingly light on actual Prince of Persia movie content. But if you want to spend your Saturday basking in the *insert eye colour here* pools of Jake Gyllenhaal's eyes, this is the fluff piece for you.

