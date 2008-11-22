First NXE Avatars Will Be Free (After That, Notsomuch)

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Speaking with dreisechzig.net, Microsoft Europe's Boris Schneider-Johne has said that - at least for the first few weeks of the NXE's life - there'll be regular clothing updates for your avatars. And, more importantly, that they'll be free. But after that? "It has not been announced". It's OK, Boris, we get what you mean. The shitty t-shirts and "grunge" hi-tops, they'll be free, but the Marcus Fenix scowl and Bomberman Zero outfit, they'll cost us. After all, we can't take our Microsoft Points to the grave.

NXE Fragen und Antworten, Teil Eins [dreisechzig, via X3F]

