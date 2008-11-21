First Screens Of GTAIV's Lost & Damned DLC

While last night's story from USA Today is all well and good, we prefer to get our news about the upcoming The Lost and Damned DLC for the Xbox 360 version of Grand Theft Auto IV directly from Rockstar itself. Why? Because the Rockstar official press release is free from any journalistic meanderings, and it comes with nice, lovely, giant-sized screenshots of the content and a nice white logo we can put on top of all of it. Completely loving the whole biker gang vibe these shots are giving off. Makes me want to hop on a hog myself, and then quickly hop off before I kill myself. Hit the link for a gallery of the new screens.

Rockstar Games Announces its First Episode of Downloadable Content for Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned

New York, NY - November 20, 2008 - Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is proud to announce that the eagerly anticipated first episode of downloadable content, Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned, will be coming to the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system via Xbox LIVE® online entertainment network. Available exclusively on Xbox LIVE worldwide on February 17, 2009, The Lost and Damned will feature all new content and is the first of two episodes announced for Grand Theft Auto IV on Xbox 360.

"Making these episodes has enabled us to expand the narrative and the experience of interacting with a game world in really innovative ways," said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. "We hope fans of the game enjoy the new way of experiencing life in Liberty City contained in this first episode."

Since its launch in April, Grand Theft Auto IV has garnered unprecedented praise and acclaim worldwide. Developed by series creator Rockstar North and set in Liberty City, The Lost and Damned features a new main character and plot that intersects with the storyline of Grand Theft Auto IV; new missions that offer an entirely fresh way to explore Liberty City with new multiplayer modes, weapons and vehicles; and a diverse soundtrack with additional music - all with the incredible production values that are the trademarks of Grand Theft Auto.

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned requires players to have the full version of Grand Theft Auto IV for Xbox 360 and Xbox LIVE membership to download. Further details, including pricing, will be announced soon. For more information, please visit www.rockstargames.com/IV.