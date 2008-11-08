First Watchmen Details In December EGM

We know, as fellow fans of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen, how... trepidatious you may be about a video game based on the groundbreaking maxi-series. After all, it's episodic in form, it's a prequel to the original story, it's downloadable, and it's coming from a developer you've likely never heard of, Deadline Games. I mean, I went as Rorshach for Halloween when I was 13 years old, so I'm with you. But, unless you're Alan Moore himself, you must be at least curious about the thing.

If so, you'd do well to check out the newest issue of EGM, which features a cover story on Watchmen: The End Is Nigh including first screens, interviews with all involved and probably a heavy dose of disappointment for some of you.

