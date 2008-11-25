Five Killed In Chinese Video Game Centre Rumble

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

A relaxing day at a video game centre in southwestern China turned deadly yesterday when an argument sparked an armed battle that resulted in the death of five people. According to Chongqing city police as quoted by the official Xinhua news agency, some youths were involved in an argument with the manager of the Milky Way Express games centre, which escalated into a full-scale fight involving more than 20 people, some armed with knives and batons. When the smoke cleared, five people were left dead, with at least two injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine the initial cause of the violent brawl. As a precaution, earlier today Chongqing city police ordered security inspections of all internet bars and game centres in the area.

Five killed in fight at video-game centre in south-west China [Monsters and Critics via Game Politics]

