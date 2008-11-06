The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

[email protected] Wins Japanese Design Award

The PS3's [email protected] service has nabbed a prestigious Good Design Award, AKA "G-Mark." Since 1957, the Good Design Award has been instituted by the Japanese Ministry of International Trade and Industry to award outstanding design in industrial and consumer products.

The [email protected] initiative was spearheaded by Stanford Univeristy and added to the PS3, which supports the program through its Cell Broadband Engine and visualiser. According to the Good Design Award jury: "Analysis of proteins for the purpose of shedding light on diseases is just one example of solution design for social issues, a stance that indicates the direction that design should take in the future. Motivating the people who will be involved in these studies will be the key to success, but the program functions well as an idea for making participation in this project visible on a global scale."

Congratulations Sony Computer Entertainment for the G-Mark seal of approval.

[email protected] [G-Mark]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles