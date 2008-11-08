Free Realms Beta Site Is Very Helpful

Sony Online Entertainment has launched the beta sign up website for their upcoming family-friendly MMO Free Realms, and being an MMO that's trying to draw in a whole new audience to the genre, SOE of course has to do a little hand-holding when explaining the whole beta process. This leads directly to the image seen here, which clearly shows us what a bug is.

Honestly I think I am far more inclined to play an MMO that randomly affixes farm animals to your head. Great job, SOE. You just alienated a very small, very disturbed portion of your fan base.

