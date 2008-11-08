Free Realms Beta Site Is Very Helpful

Sony Online Entertainment has launched the beta sign up website for their upcoming family-friendly MMO Free Realms, and being an MMO that's trying to draw in a whole new audience to the genre, SOE of course has to do a little hand-holding when explaining the whole beta process. This leads directly to the image seen here, which clearly shows us what a bug is.
Honestly I think I am far more inclined to play an MMO that randomly affixes farm animals to your head. Great job, SOE. You just alienated a very small, very disturbed portion of your fan base.
Sign Up For The Free Realms Beta Here [Free Realms]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink