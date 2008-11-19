The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Frets On Fire For The Blind


Although you might expect music based games like Guitar Hero to appeal to visually impaired gamers, they do tend to rely on on-screen cues which makes following a tune difficult/impossible.

Open-source Guitar Hero clone Frets On Fire lends itself to experimentation, so Eelke Folmer - a usability Professor at Nevada Reno University - has mashed it up with a wireless controller and a 'haptic feedback' glove to create the first Guitar Hero clone designed to be played by touch and sound alone.

Sure, it's a niche idea now, but I wouldn't bet against Mad Catz giving it a whirl if they see a buck or two to be made.

Blind Hero, Guitar Hero for the blind [Eelke Folmer]

