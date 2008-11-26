Funcom Cuts Staff In The Name Of Efficiency

Following rumours on Friday regarding the termination of a large chunk of their U.S. workforce, Age of Conan developer Funcom has confirmed that sacrifices had indeed been made.

Speaking to MMO website Ten Ton Hammer, Fucom explained that the layoffs were in line with their ongoing efficiency and perfomrance initiatives, and that as old positions were cut, new poitions opened.

We did have some staffing cuts at Funcom this week as well as new positions opening in the organisation as part of our ongoing cost based efficiency and performance initiatives that are vital to any business.

The rumours point to cuts being made to the customer service and quality assurance departments, which basically means everything should continuing running the same as it already has been.

Funcom Layoff Addendum: Official Comment from Funcom [Ten Ton Hammer]