Future Shop Cancels Gears 2 Launch Festivities As Mark Of Respect For Crisp Family

Canadian retailer Future Shop is to cancel the promotional activities planned for tonight's Gear of War 2 launch at its Toronto and Vancouver stores as a mark of respect for the family of Brandon Crisp, the missing boy who's body was discovered in Barrie this week.

The company had planned midnight launch parties for the game's release. Stores in both cities will still be open at midnight, but the celebrations will not now be taking place. Future Shop issued the following statement through their PR agency.

Future Shop and our vendor partner have decided to cancel promotional activities prior to the midnight release of Gears of War 2 in Toronto and Vancouver out of respect for the family and friends of Brandon Crisp. The game will still be available to the thousands of customers anticipating this release at Future Shop stores across the country at midnight on November 7, 2008. All stores in Quebec and Sudbury, Ontario will offer the game at 8:00 a.m.

