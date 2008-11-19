Game Boy Calculator Earns A Perfect 10 From The Nerd Judges

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

You know how it goes. You're waist-deep in physics exams, calculations and numbers out the wahzoo, and all you really want to do is play Tetris. Whipping out a Game Boy in the lab, that's poor form, but whipping out a calculator? That's cool. Cooler when your calculator isn't a calculator at all, but this cleverly-disguised...yes, Game Boy.

GameBoy Colour inside a TI-83 series calculator [Mark Bowers, via Boing-Boing]

