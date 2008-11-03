Game Boy Lives On As Home For Amazing Boxing Cartoon



The Game Boy's dead. Done. Nintendo are all about the DS now. But that doesn't mean the Game Boy is no longer of use! Behold, Boxing Tonight. Created by Camilo and SidAbitBall, the whole thing was done on a Game Boy; the animation was synchronised with a Game Boy in real-time, and the soundtrack done on a Game Boy as well. Brilliant.

Boxing Tonight [bricovision, via Boing-Boing]