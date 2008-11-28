Game Magazine NRevolution Is No More

UK Nintendo magazine NRevolution has called it a day. The final issue'll be released December 11. Besides suffering from "an identity crisis" and competition, the increasing difficulties of game print contributed to its demise.

NRevolution covered the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo DS. Regardless if you think online game sites have rendered print irrelevant or not, it's shame this came right before the holidays.

