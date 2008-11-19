GameFly Prematurely Closes The Agency

Several of you emailed us this morning, frightened after receiving email notifications from the game rental service GameFly that Sony Online Entertainment's MMO The Agency for the PlayStation 3 had been canceled by the manufacturer. Instead of panicking, we decided to contact the manufacturer to see what they had to say.

"Sony Online Entertainment's game, The Agency™, is still in development for release on both the PLAYSTATION®3 and PC platforms. The game sku has been reinstated to GameFly's website. Feel free to add The Agency to your GameQ!"

There we go! Nothing at all to worry about. Just remember kids, retailers and rental establishments, while lovely places to visit and procure video games from, are no substitute for news directly from the game developers and publishers themselves. That's one to grow on.