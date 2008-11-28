Gamer Turns 17K Push Pins Into Mosaic Art

What do you get when you add 17,000 coloured push pins to a bulletin board? If you're a gamer: A work of art?
Now the question is, can you name the game?
Super Mario Bros. of course.
What do you get when you add 17,000 coloured push pins to a bulletin board? If you're a gamer: A work of art?
Now the question is, can you name the game?
Super Mario Bros. of course.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink