Games Even Your Kids Can Play

As adult gamers in Australia, we all know the pitfalls of having a draconian ratings system. But, it's easy to forget that we incredibly mature-
minded aged souls aren't the only ones who sit themselves in front of a screen and stare at pretty graphics for sometimes hours on end.
The folks over at Babblebaby have put together a list of what they claim are the top music games suitable for ankle biters. It's an interesting selection and should come in handy for parent-gamers, now that the horrendously long Christmas school holidays are just around the corner. [Babblebaby]
In reference to your comment on our draconian rating system, the guys at good game (abc2 @ 9.00 mondays) are speaking with micheal atkinson next week to find out why he has a different opinion to 90% of the country about a R18 rating for games