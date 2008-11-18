Games Even Your Kids Can Play

As adult gamers in Australia, we all know the pitfalls of having a draconian ratings system. But, it's easy to forget that we incredibly mature- minded aged souls aren't the only ones who sit themselves in front of a screen and stare at pretty graphics for sometimes hours on end.

The folks over at Babblebaby have put together a list of what they claim are the top music games suitable for ankle biters. It's an interesting selection and should come in handy for parent-gamers, now that the horrendously long Christmas school holidays are just around the corner. [Babblebaby]