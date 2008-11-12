GameStop Has More Wrath Of The Lich King Collector's Editions

Just like I did with The Burning Crusade, I spent a good six months assuring everyone I was fine with the regular edition of World of Warcraft expansion Wrath of the Lich King, only to panic and desperately look for the big Collector's Edition package on the week of release. Well thanks to a timely tip, I found one, and you might still be able to as well. GameStop.com has just opened up pre-orders for the Collector's Edition once again, and having gone through the entire check out and order confirmation process - you know, just to test it out - I can assure you they are indeed available. Keep in mind this is only online, and retail locations are still sold out.

For how long I couldn't say. Surely not too long after this post goes out, but if you hurry you can still get your hands on tons of limited edition goodness and a box that matches the other two on my bookcase, in case you were trying to coordinate with my living room.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Collector's Edition [GameStop - Thanks Jim!]