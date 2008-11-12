The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

GameStop Has More Wrath Of The Lich King Collector's Editions

Just like I did with The Burning Crusade, I spent a good six months assuring everyone I was fine with the regular edition of World of Warcraft expansion Wrath of the Lich King, only to panic and desperately look for the big Collector's Edition package on the week of release. Well thanks to a timely tip, I found one, and you might still be able to as well. GameStop.com has just opened up pre-orders for the Collector's Edition once again, and having gone through the entire check out and order confirmation process - you know, just to test it out - I can assure you they are indeed available. Keep in mind this is only online, and retail locations are still sold out.

For how long I couldn't say. Surely not too long after this post goes out, but if you hurry you can still get your hands on tons of limited edition goodness and a box that matches the other two on my bookcase, in case you were trying to coordinate with my living room.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Collector's Edition [GameStop - Thanks Jim!]

Comments

  • Lepasion Guest

    My order for it just got cancelled today for no reason and it still says that I have to pay the 25$ handling+tax. I had the game pre-ordered since 09/15/08 , so whatever gamestop screwd up ... I want my game! they already screwd up for double charging me on my PS3 pre-ordered game, which is still not made up by them.

    0
  • james Guest

    I just got my WoTLK CD keys from gamersloot.net and it was fast, reliable and easy!!!! Last time I checked they still have stocks. So hurry and grab one now!!!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles