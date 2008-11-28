Gears Of War 2: Patched

Having matchmaking issues with Gears of 2? Epic's got your back. A patch has been released that (should) fix the agonising wait times encountered during matchmaking, as well as a few other bits and pieces.

Other tweaks include fixing the issue where people couldn't access their SP campaign if Live was down and improvements to Epic's stat-gathering process. If you don't already have the update, you'll be prompted to download it next time you fire the game up.

