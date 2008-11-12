The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Gears Of War 2: Two Million Sold

Bet you never saw this one coming, armchair sales fans. Microsoft just announced that Gears of War 2 has sold over 2 million copies worldwide since it's launch last week. Of that 2 million, a whopping 1.5 million had their stats tracked by the Xbox Live bean counters over the weekend. Those 1.5 million played 15 million hours worth of Gears 2 - which, on average, is a lot of Gears 2 - and unlocked 19 million achievements. No doubt Dude Huge and Chocolate Rein are, at this very moment, beside themselves.

