Gears Of War 2: Two Million Sold

Bet you never saw this one coming, armchair sales fans. Microsoft just announced that Gears of War 2 has sold over 2 million copies worldwide since it's launch last week. Of that 2 million, a whopping 1.5 million had their stats tracked by the Xbox Live bean counters over the weekend. Those 1.5 million played 15 million hours worth of Gears 2 - which, on average, is a lot of Gears 2 - and unlocked 19 million achievements. No doubt Dude Huge and Chocolate Rein are, at this very moment, beside themselves.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink