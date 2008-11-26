Get Sprunk, Super Niko: Now Pro-Editor Free

I have for your viewing pleasure two new, no strike that, two SPANKING new videos showing off the mad skillz of Rockstar and their soon to be released GTA IV PC In-Game Video Editor.

This time you get to check out Super Niko and Get Sprunk. Keep in mind no professional editing tools were used, and no imaginary characters injured in the making of these videos. And you kids, get out of here, this is MATURE for adults-only watching.