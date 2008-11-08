Ghostbusters The Press Release, The New Screens

We broke the news that Atari was picking up the Ghostbusters game way back in September and we've since heard both confirmation and a release window from Atari. But now they've sent along this handy-dandy official press release on the whole matter pointing out what we already know and reassuring us that Terminal Reality is still developing the game.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game is still set for a 2009 release on six game systems worldwide.

"Ghostbusters: The Video Game is a fantastic addition to Atari's global line-up in 2009," said Phil Harrison, President of Infogrames Entertainment, the parent company of Atari. "The title has built considerable anticipation and excitement among game fans for its high quality action and all-out mayhem. There's no more thrilling Ghostbusting experience to be had, short of building your own proton pack."

The movie's script was written by Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd and the story is set two years after Ghostbusters II, with Manhattan overrun a third time by ghosts and supernatural forces.

ATARI TO PUBLISH AND DISTRIBUTE 'GHOSTBUSTERS™: THE VIDEO GAME'

- AAA VIDEOGAME BASED ON BLOCKBUSTER GHOSTBUSTERS FILM FRANCHISE LAUNCHES WORLDWIDE ON SIX GAME SYSTEMS IN 2009 -

NEW YORK, NY - November 7, 2008 - Atari, one of the world's most recognised video game publishers, announced today the addition of the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: The Video Game to its 2009 release schedule. Working closely with Sony Pictures Consumer Products Inc. and acclaimed development studio Terminal Reality, Atari will bring this completely new story to advanced gaming platforms coinciding with the 25th anniversary celebration of the film's original theatrical release. Ghostbusters: The Video Game, based on the smash hit motion picture franchise, also reunites original cast members to recapture the unique blend of humour and fright that established Ghostbusters as a pop culture sensation.

"We're thrilled to partner with Atari on Ghostbusters: The Video Game", said Mark Caplan, Vice President of Licensing-Hardlines for Sony Pictures Consumer Products Inc. "As one of our studios' most valued film franchises, we wanted to develop a video game that would be exciting for both new and old fans and with Atari we have a publisher that fully understands Ghostbusters, and is committed to producing engaging entertainment that fans will thoroughly enjoy."

Ghostbusters: The Video Game was penned by original Ghostbusters writers Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd and reunites members of the original cast for the first time in 20 years. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson lend their voices and in-game likenesses to the original story set two years after Ghostbusters II, with Manhattan once again overrun by ghosts and supernatural forces. The game also features performances from fan favourites such as William Atherton (Walter Peck), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz) and Brian Doyle-Murray (portraying Mayor Jock Mulligan).

Atari will release the Ghostbusters: The Video Game for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®2 system, the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Games For Windows®, Wii™ and Nintendo DS™. The launch will also leverage Atari's worldwide distribution network to maximize the presence of Ghostbusters: The Video Game around the globe as Sony marks the film's upcoming 25th anniversary. For more information on Atari's entire line up visit www.atari.com.

2009 also marks the 25th Anniversary of the original theatrical release of Ghostbusters. Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II combined to gross over $500 million world-wide at the box office. The film spawned some of the most memorable comedic catch-phrases and scenes in motion picture history. To recognise this special milestone, Sony Pictures Consumer Products Inc has licensed the property for several new products to commemorate the anniversary, including: video games, toys, t-shirts, comic books, prop replicas, and a theme park attraction. In addition, the original Ghostbusters car (Ecto-1) has been fully restored with plans for special promotional appearances throughout the US. And for the first time ever, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II on Blu-rayTM disc.