Give LocoRoco 2 A Try In Your Browser

If the thought of waiting until next week for LocoRoco 2 is making you feel all wobbly, help is at hand.
Until November 21st, the self-explanatory Games.co.uk is hosting an 'official minigame' demo with a selection of levels for you to ooze and flop around.
All the usual LocoRoco oddness is present and correct - if you are not humming the 'You've got some musical notes' theme after five minutes you have a stronger will than I.
LocoRoco 2 flash mini-game[Eurogamer via Wired]
