God Of War Creator Says God Of War III Is 'HOLY HOLY HOLY FUCKING HELL!!!!'

David Jaffe doesn't really have squat to do with the God of War series these days. Still. Didn't stop him from getting to take a look at the in-development God of War III last week. His thoughts? Predictably expletive-laden, but the gist is, dude reckons it looks better than the very-good-looking Gears of War 2:

I thought GEARS OF WARS 2 looked about as good as a next-gen game could look....and that game is currently- and will probably remain- my game of the year. And hell, I think I actually get to vote on that kind of stuff in some circles :) And unless I get blown away by POP or something else I missed, GEARS 2 is the SHIT....this year. Dudes and dudettes, fucking WAIT till you see the amazing graphics...just fucking wait.

Oh, we'll fucking wait, Jaffe. Not like we've got anything else to do on the God of War III front but wait and take your word for it.

VGXPOWTF?!? [David Jaffe]