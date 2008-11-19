The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Good Old Games Gets Unreal

Purveyors of classic, DRM-free games at low, low prices Good Old Games have just announced a rather epic addition to their library. They've entered into an agreement with Epic Games to bring a selection of titles from the Unreal series to their service, including Unreal Gold, Unreal II The Awakening Special Edition, Unreal Tournament GOTY and Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition. Both Gold and Tournament GOTY are both available now for only $US9.99, with the other two arriving in the near future.

"Epic Games redefined the first-person shooter with the Unreal series, and we're very happy to welcome them to the growing list of companies that share our vision of digital distribution," said Adam Oldakowski, Managing Director of GOG.com.

A lovely catch for the folks at GoG, to be sure, but still no BloodNet? Come on guys.

Epic Games on GoG.com [Good Old Games via GI.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles