Good Old Games Gets Unreal

Purveyors of classic, DRM-free games at low, low prices Good Old Games have just announced a rather epic addition to their library. They've entered into an agreement with Epic Games to bring a selection of titles from the Unreal series to their service, including Unreal Gold, Unreal II The Awakening Special Edition, Unreal Tournament GOTY and Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition. Both Gold and Tournament GOTY are both available now for only $US9.99, with the other two arriving in the near future.

"Epic Games redefined the first-person shooter with the Unreal series, and we're very happy to welcome them to the growing list of companies that share our vision of digital distribution," said Adam Oldakowski, Managing Director of GOG.com.

A lovely catch for the folks at GoG, to be sure, but still no BloodNet? Come on guys.

Epic Games on GoG.com [Good Old Games via GI.biz]