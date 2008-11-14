Goodbye, Brash Entertainment

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

According to Variety, Brash Entertainment are no more. The young company - who were only launched in 2007 - had recently laid off a bunch of employees and cancelled a few projects, but were promising the world that they'd not be going under. Shows how good business promises are these days! The Variety reports says that, ever since company co-founder Thomas Tull jumped ship, the investors propping the company up with cash money have bailed as well, leaving them with...no money. If this checks out, we won't really miss them as a company, since the only thing they ever did was release a few crappy games and talk a lot of talk, but it always sucks to hear of devs and staff losing their jobs en masse.

Brash officially shutting down [Variety]

