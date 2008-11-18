Google Maps - Capital Wasteland Survival Guide Edition

Capital Wasteland/A survivalist nightmare/Google Maps can help.

This haiku brought to you in honour of the heroic efforts going on over at Planet Fallout, where a bright Paradigm Of Humanity has made a Google Maps mashup that is building into a handy guide to the post-apocalyptic landscape with the help of community-minded gamers.

It is still incomplete (Fallout 3 is huge) but there are a lot of mission, ammo and interesting location pushpins already added. You can add your own if you discover something cool and of course you can turn off whole categories of data if you want to avoid mission spoilers but would still like to know if there is anything worth bothering about over that hill.

Capital Wasteland[Planet Fallout]