The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Governor Sarah Palin Is Air Milf

With the election proper only a day away, gamers' thoughts naturally turn to one thing - video games featuring Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Comedy Central has us covered with Air Milf, an action-filled shooter in which the Governor of Alaska takes out wolves from a helicopter with a high-powered rifle. The key to success lies in stringing together headshots, with the point value rising with each successful kill. While the creators earn points for the dramatic musical score, they lose said points immediately after due to not having the actual Airwolf theme.

And please, don't take this post as me endorsing one candidate or the other. As far as I am concerned, Cobra had the right idea with Serpentor.

>Air Milf: The Video Game [Comedy Central]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles