Gran Turismo PSP Still 'Moving Forward'? Really?

It's the stuff of vapourware legend. Back when Sony was first unveiling the PSP, Sony shows off Gran Turismo PSP, tells us all that's what we've got to look forward to. Turns out it was all lies. Four years on and there's still no sign of a Gran Turismo PSP. No screenshots, no trailer, no demo, no release date, no exclusive, paid-for preview with a major magazine, nothing. It is, for all intents and purposes, a ghost project. Regardless, Polyphony Digital would like us all to believe otherwise, and are still trying to convince us the game's actually coming. Speaking with IGN, Polyphony boss Kazunori Yamauchi has said, with regards to GT PSP, "it is moving forward. It hasn't been knocked off the plans: it's there". Four years on and all we've got is "it's there"? Pardon me if my finely-honed sense of scepticism is tingling.

