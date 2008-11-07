Grand Theft Auto IV #1 With A Bullet In Japan

The Bellics hijacked the top spot on Media Create's Japanese software sales chart for the week of October 27 to November 2, with Grand Theft Auto IV moving some 168,000 copies. The gross majority of those were of the PlayStation 3 variety, with the Xbox 360 SKU doing about a quarter of the business.

The debut of LittleBigPlanet in Japan was less spectacular, nabbing the third place spot. Perhaps consumers opted to pick up those new 80GB PS3 bundles, with either LBP or Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III included.

With seven new releases snatching top ten spots, best sellers like Wii Fit and Wii Music get bumped from the top ten. Will the latter recover?

01. Grand Theft Auto IV (PS3) - 133,000 / NEW

02. Valkyrie Profile: Toga o Seoumono (DS) - 80,000 / NEW

03. LittleBigPlanet (PS3) - 52,000 / NEW

04. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 47,000 / 1,854,000

05. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS) - 40,000 / 116,000

06. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 39,000 / 1,089,000

07. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III (X360) - 35,000 / NEW

08. Grand Theft Auto IV (X360) - 34,000 / NEW

09. Aruite Wakaru: Seikatsu Rhythm DS (DS) - 26,000 / NEW

10. Cid to Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon: Toki Wasure no Meikyuu + (DS) - 26,000 / NEW

11. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP the Best) (PSP)

12. Wii Music (Wii)

13. Avalon Code (DS)

14. Shape Boxing: Wii de Enjoy! Diet (Wii)

15. Yuusha no Kuse ni Namaikida Or 2 (PSP)

16. Wii Fit (Wii)

17. Bokujou Monogatari: Waku Waku Animal March (Wii)

18. Yes! Precure 5 Go Go Zenin Shu Go! Dream Festival (DS)

19. SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation (PS3)

20. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

21. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 Special (PS2)

22. Vitamin Y (DS)

23. Thunder Force VI (PS2)

24. Inazuma Eleven (DS)

25. Bleach: Soul Carnival (PSP)

26. Wii Sports (Wii)

27. Macross Ace Frontier (PSP)

28. Dragonball DS (DS)

29. Dr. Slump & Arale-Chan (DS)

30. Culdcept DS (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]