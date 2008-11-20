GTA IV PC Video Editor Can Make Your Innuendo Filled Video Dreams Come True

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

You might not think much of the video editor that Rockstar Games is including in the PC version of Grand Theft Auto IV, but this video, titled "Gutterballs," might just change your mind. It's just one of many that the developer has released to promote the Windows only feature and its groin-heavy focus may just make it the best. Kudos for keeping it highbrow, Rockstar.

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

