You might not think much of the video editor that Rockstar Games is including in the PC version of Grand Theft Auto IV, but this video, titled "Gutterballs," might just change your mind. It's just one of many that the developer has released to promote the Windows only feature and its groin-heavy focus may just make it the best. Kudos for keeping it highbrow, Rockstar.
GTA IV PC Video Editor Can Make Your Innuendo Filled Video Dreams Come True
