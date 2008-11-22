GTA IV PC Video Editor Detailed

So we know there's going to be a video editor for the PC version of Grand Theft Auto IV, but what can you do with it, and how do you do it? Rockstar has dropped details on the versatile little app that will allow just about anyone to easy create and share game clips with the Social Club TV website. To start, all you have to do is hit F2 and the previous 30-40 seconds of gameplay are dumped into a clip. Open up the video editor from your in-game cell phone, and from there you can view the clips, use the editor to string them together, adding music, special effects, titles, and transitions, and then head to the upload section to post them directly on the Rockstar Games Social Club TV site for everyone's viewing enjoyment.

Hit the jump for more details on what sounds like one of the easiest-to-use video editors ever, and stay tuned for new video examples of the editor at work.

GTA IV PC Video Editor

The all new Video Editor feature allows you to capture in-game footage, make real time edits and render those clips out as WMV movie files. The clips can also be spliced together into a video complete with post effects like music, text and transitions, and other features typically found in video editing suites. You can then share your video(s) with others to view and rate in Rockstar Games Social Club TV.

Clip Capture

At any time during the game (single or multiplayer), press the F2 key to dump a chunk of footage to your hard drive. Depending on how data intensive things are in the world at that time, the clip should be about 30 to 40 seconds long. Captured footage will be the action that occurs PRIOR to pressing F2. Note that if you have a slower machine, you also have the option to turn off this feature altogether.

Launching the Video Editor

To launch the Video Editor, call it up using your in-game mobile phone. A prompt will let you know that any unsaved data will be lost, after which you jump into a separate menu to view and edit your clips. You arrive at this screen with the following choices:

• Clips

• Editor

• Gallery

• Upload

• Online

Clips

All the raw footage you've captured in-game can be viewed quickly in the Clips section. There are standard DVD style controls for video playback. In addition, you can hold down the right mouse button to move the camera and view your clip from alternate angles and then update your clip thumbnail making it easy to organize your clips.

Editor

Selecting Editor allows you to create a video from your raw clips. Here you can name your video, string multiple clips together, add music, titles, and transitions.

Your raw footage clips appear on the left side of the screen. The upper right portion of the screen is the storyboard editing space. Drag and drop your clip footage into the storyboard to create a video. Double click a thumbnail on the storyboard to edit it. You can add markers within your clips which allow you to place cameras and filters, and adjust audio and speed settings.

To quickly create a video for upload, make sure you have at least one clip in the storyboard editing space and then hit the Web option in Export To Gallery.

Gallery

The section labelled Gallery contains all of the complete, exported videos. By default, the last exported video is displayed in the preview window. The thumbnails on the right side of the screen are arranged with the most recent ones appearing at the top.

Upload

In the section labelled Upload, players can submit their exported web videos to the Social Club. The left side of the screen shows local videos that you have created. The right side is a web portal displaying all the videos that you have uploaded.

Online

The Online section will minimize Grand Theft Auto IV and will take you directly to the Rockstar Games Social Club TV website using your default web browser. There you can view clips others have uploaded as well as rate clips and comment on them.

The Video Editor is a full featured tool. For more details visit: www.rockstargames.com/iv/pc/videoeditor