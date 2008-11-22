The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

GTA IV Video Editor Results Speak For Themselves

Direct from Rockstar, here are two videos created with the video editor from the PC version of Grand Theft Auto IV. The first clip, Comrades, is pretty much a straightforward video montage with some music added, showing off what sort of quality you can expect to achieve from using the simple editing functions included in the box.

The second clip, Burgatory, shows what happens to clowns when they die. One can only hope that it's an accurate representation. Hit the jump to see for yourself.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles