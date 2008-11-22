GTA IV Video Editor Results Speak For Themselves

Direct from Rockstar, here are two videos created with the video editor from the PC version of Grand Theft Auto IV. The first clip, Comrades, is pretty much a straightforward video montage with some music added, showing off what sort of quality you can expect to achieve from using the simple editing functions included in the box.

The second clip, Burgatory, shows what happens to clowns when they die. One can only hope that it's an accurate representation. Hit the jump to see for yourself.