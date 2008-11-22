GTA IV Video Editor Results Speak For Themselves

Direct from Rockstar, here are two videos created with the video editor from the PC version of Grand Theft Auto IV. The first clip, Comrades, is pretty much a straightforward video montage with some music added, showing off what sort of quality you can expect to achieve from using the simple editing functions included in the box.
The second clip, Burgatory, shows what happens to clowns when they die. One can only hope that it's an accurate representation. Hit the jump to see for yourself.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink