GTA IV Was Darren Aronofsky's 2008 'Moment That Mattered'

You kids know Darren Aronofsky? Movie director, did Requiem for a Dream and The Fountain, and is also doing the RoboCop reboot. Darren Aronofsky was asked by the New York Times what his entertainment/media "moment that mattered" for 2008 was. His response:

Looking over Niko's shoulder up at the virtual parachute jump in Grand Theft Auto IV's version of Coney Island, grabbing a dollar hot dog off the boardwalk to get my health back, then leaping into a bullet-hole-riddled Hummer and smashing through my childhood neighbourhood, flying over sand dunes on Manhattan Beach and finally drowning in the sea off Brighton Beach. Thinking, Man, I wish they made this game when I was a teenager.

Love that he mentions hot dogs, and not guns/hookers/drugs.

