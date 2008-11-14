Guess What? There Will Be No Wii Price Cuts (Or DS Cuts, Either)

People want stuff cheap. It's human nature. Why spend $100 on something when you can spend $50 on it and spend the other $50 on something else? You see where we're going with this. Anyway, lots of people want the Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS cheap because, well, the Wii hasn't had a price cut since forever, and the DS hasn't had one in a while either. What the people want, though, and what Nintendo are willing to give are two completely different things. Reggie Fils-Aime:

The consumer is voting with their wallet and their pocketbooks that the Wii and the DS represent fantastic values. So far this year, month in and month out, the Wii and DS have been number one and number two selling systems for the month. That suggest our value equation is finely tuned at this point...There is no need for price cuts on our systems today.

K, thanks Reggie, we'll check in again in January.

