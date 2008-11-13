Guitar Hero: On Tour Decades Trailer Not at All Grounded in Reality



Apparently there is some far away magical land where random hot people meet each other at outdoor cafes by scratching away to Lynyrd Skynyrd on their DSes. We've gone on safari there and brought back never-before-seen footage of this mating ritual.

The total fantasy aspect of this launch trailer rivals anything in a beer commercial - including the one where an Ultraman-size Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dunked a basketball over Mount Elbert for Coors Light. Also, I can has Steadycam? Blorf.