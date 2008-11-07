GuitarFreaks and DrumMania Get EXCITING PUNCTUATION!!!!

Starting today, Konami is holding location tests for music games GuitarFreaksV6 BLAZING!!!! and DrumManiaV6 BLAZING!!!! in Kawasaki and Kyoto. As reader Riyu points out, "Don't know song counts but expected to be over 570+ alpha in all. As usual, Drummania and Guitar Freaks can session and be played together. It is Guitar Freak's 17th Installment and Drummania's 16th installment. If you live in either location, details below about the location test. Should be BLAZING!!!!

