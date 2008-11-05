Half Life: The Snacky-Treats

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

There are giggles tucked away here and there within the Half-Life universe, but really, it's a serious game. Full of very serious things. So what better way to break up all that seriousness than with a bunch of snacky treats! On offer here are recipes for Vortigaunt cupcakes, headcrab baozi and small, delicious HL biscuits. The vortigaunts look a little messy, but if you could squeeze some BBQ pork into those headcrabs you'd have a culinary sensation.

Vortisnaucks [Not So Few Monstrosities, via GameSetWatch]

  • Cake Guest

    Eegra did something like this, but with Triforce/Pacman cookies. They did a step-by=step recipe thing too. Om nom nom!

    http://tinyurl.com/6fqory

