Half Life: The Snacky-Treats

There are giggles tucked away here and there within the Half-Life universe, but really, it's a serious game. Full of very serious things. So what better way to break up all that seriousness than with a bunch of snacky treats! On offer here are recipes for Vortigaunt cupcakes, headcrab baozi and small, delicious HL biscuits. The vortigaunts look a little messy, but if you could squeeze some BBQ pork into those headcrabs you'd have a culinary sensation.

Vortisnaucks [Not So Few Monstrosities, via GameSetWatch]